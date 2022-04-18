ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

229 lbs. of marijuana, $17K+ discovered after woman runs out of gas on Memphis bridge

By David Royer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlThQ_0fCpobiE00

Mardesich

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers say they found hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside a truck that was left stranded on the Interstate 55 bridge, and a 54-year-old woman has been charged.

Memphis Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to meet with Arkansas State Police about a Chevrolet Suburban that was left unoccupied in a southbound lane of traffic on the bridge between Memphis and West Memphis.

The Suburban had been struck, and TDOT along with Arkansas state police moved it to Metal Museum Drive to complete a crash report and have the vehicle towed away.

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

While police were on the scene, they said the truck’s driver, Catherine Mardesich, returned in another driver’s vehicle.

She told officers she left the Suburban because it ran out of gas. The man said he was just helping the stranded woman get some gas.

When officers began to inventory her vehicle, Mardesich allegedly told them, “I don’t want you going through my vehicle,” according to an affidavit.

That’s when officers say they noticed the smell of “raw marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

Memphis Police said they searched the truck and found 229 pounds of marijuana in cardboard boxes and a duffel bag, as well as a liquid substance, $17,800 in cash wrapped in rubber bands, and a ledger. Some of the boxes reportedly were stamped with labels stating they contained cannabis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFzmV_0fCpobiE00
Photo from Memphis Police show boxes of what officers said was 229 pounds of marijuana inside a Suburban.

Mardesich is charged with possession of marijuana and taken to Jail East in Memphis. Her last known address was listed by police as Seattle.

Medical marijuana is legal for dispensaries in Arkansas, but is not in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Suburban#Tdot#Metal Museum Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Woman dies after driver runs her over in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An unidentified woman died on Thursday morning when a driver ran her over in Miami-Dade County. The driver of a 2005 Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Northwest 36th Street on the outside lane, just west of Northwest 72 Avenue. The woman was crossing the road from south to north.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WTHI

Paris woman killed after being run over in a Walmart parking lot

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local woman is dead following a car versus pedestrian accident. The Edgar County Coroner's office says it happened in Walmart's parking lot in Paris just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The office says Teresa M. England, 66, of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping...
PARIS, IL
WLWT 5

Woman dead after hit-and-run in Dry Ridge on Friday night

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit and run late Friday night. According to officials, the hit and run happened at 11:25 p.m. on Taylor Lane in Dry Ridge. Due to the weather last night, air care was not able to respond, but the...
DRY RIDGE, KY
1077 WRKR

Michigan Man Stole Car and Gas, Captured After Running Out of Gas

A home invasion, car, and gasoline theft lead to a police chase with an ironic ending. Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home invasion last week in Morton Township. A man allegedly broke into the home and stole gasoline. When law enforcement arrived a car was speeding away from the scene of the crime according to Wood TV 8,
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy