Philadelphia Eagles champion kids with autism, raise money for research and care

The CDC estimates it impacts one in 44 Americans and that's one of the many reasons why the Eagles are doing their part raise money for autism research and care.

Thousands of Eagles fans will pound the pavement, whether it be through cycling, walking or running for a good cause next month.

It's part of the Eagles Autism Challenge, where the birds are championing children with autism.

This year, the event will feature three cycling routes for the Eagles Autism Challenge, as well as a 5,000 meter course to walk and/or run.

"There's nothing like finishing at the Linc," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of Eagles Autism Foundation.

That's where the Eagles players will be signing autographs and giving high fives, along with kids activities.

In it's 5th year, the team has raised more than $12 million for research and care. It's a passion project for Philadelphia Eagles owner, Jeff Lurie.

"To see how we've evolved not only in fundraising events, but developing Eagles Autism Foundation as an umbrella brand," said Hammond. "When you put resources and commitment behind this cause, it's allowed people to create a positive connection with autism, open the doors for conversations and really see themselves as part our community where other times they may not."

During the pandemic the team offered sensory vaccination clinics, built a state of the art sensory room, making Lincoln Financial Field a sensory-inclusive stadium and started a neurodiversity program within the Linc.

"One of the things we've embraced is to meet people where they are and make sure that if you can provide resources for people with the greatest challenges, you're going to serve everyone appropriately," said Hammond.

The event will take place on May 21st.

If you sign up now, you can get 50% off registration with the code EARLYBIRD22.