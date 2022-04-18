ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Peres Jepchirchir Is the First Athlete to Win Olympic, NYC, and Boston Marathons

By Lauren Mazzo
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Today marks the 126th Boston Marathon, with about 30,000 athletes making their way 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boylston Street. For a majority of those races, however, women were barred from entering. In fact, 2022 is only the 50th year that women runners have been allowed to race, according to the...

CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
WWLP 22News

New England Honda partners with Boston Athletic Association

(Mass Appeal) – We are just a few weeks away from one of the most famous sporting events in the country – the Boston Marathon. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by New England Honda is Jason LaCroix, to talk about an exclusive partnership with the Boston Athletic Association.
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Sources: NYC will roll back vaccine mandate for athletes

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday that he's exempting athletes and performers from New York City's private sector vaccine mandate.Sources tell CBS2's Marcia Kramer he's expected to make the announcement Thursday morning at Citi Field, and it will take effect immediately.This means unvaccinated athletes, like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and baseball players who are about to start the season, will be able to play home games.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereCBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
GMA

Brother of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time

It was a triumphant and emotional moment for Henry Richard as he threw his arms up in the air and crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon Monday. Nine years ago, Henry's younger brother, Martin Richard, was one of three people who were killed when two bombs detonated near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. Martin was 8 years old at the time.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 2022 Boston Marathon in images

The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Patriots' Day in Boston meant an early Red Sox game and, of course, the Boston Marathon. Lots of emotion and energy over the testing course.The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)The Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)11
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

