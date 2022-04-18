ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

One Charged In Human Smuggling Crash That Killed A Harlingen Man

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mexican national is in federal custody in connection with a high-speed chase and crash that killed a Harlingen man and an unidentified woman, and injured six other people northeast of...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRGV

Human smuggling chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in McAllen

Multiple agencies responded to a police chase that ended in a five-vehicle crash in McAllen. The Texas Department of Public Safety and McAllen and Sullivan city police departments were at the crash that occurred near frontage and 10th street Tuesday. Authorities said DPS troopers chased a driver suspected of human...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man charged with murder for bar shooting

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More details have been released on a bar shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Los Amigos Bar in rural Edinburg on Monday at 12:55 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Deputies located two men with gunshot wounds, Gerardo Lopez and […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 4-year-old found with migrants carrying drugs

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents stopped multiple human smuggling attempts. On April 12, just after midnight RGV agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers saw a group of individuals walking away from the Rio Grande near Roma. Some individuals were seen carrying large bundles, suspected to be marijuana, according […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

DPS: Two killed in chase that led to crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an accident that left two dead. In a social media post, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the incident took place on FM 490 after a vehicle evading arrest lost control and rolled over. Multiple passengers are injured and two died, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Mexican#The Mcallen Monitor#Gmc Sierra
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy