Houston, TX

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY FOR SHOPLIFTING

By KWHI101.7
kwhi.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Houston man was arrested Friday morning for shoplifting at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report...

KTRE

4 teens shot, 1 killed, in gunfire at Houston birthday party

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl...
HOUSTON, TX
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being shot in Denny's parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after an altercation outside of a southeast Houston restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened in the parking lot of Denny's located at 6969 Gulf Freeway early Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m. HPD Homicide investigators say a man...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas man in custody after wife’s body found inside cardboard box, police say

HOUSTON – A man was detained after his wife’s body was found in a U-Haul box outside a Houston apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports. Authorities made the discovery after a maintenance man found the box in the parking lot of the complex located on Bissonnet Street, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
