New Orleans, LA

58-year-old Joseph Clark killed, 4 others injured after a hit-and-run crash in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

Nationwide Report
 21 hours ago

On Easter Sunday, 58-year-old Joseph Clark died and 4 others suffered injuries following a traffic collision involving pedestrians in New Orleans.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets. A total of five vehicles were reportedly involved in the wreck. The preliminary reports showed that a suspected wrong-way motorist of the Chevrolet Suburban went over to North Miro Street and struck a Honda Accord [...]

April 18, 2022

Related
WDSU

Driver sought after fatal crash in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead and 5 others are hurt after a hit-and-run crash on Easter Sunday, April 17, in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets. According to police, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

