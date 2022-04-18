58-year-old Joseph Clark killed, 4 others injured after a hit-and-run crash in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA) Nationwide Report

On Easter Sunday, 58-year-old Joseph Clark died and 4 others suffered injuries following a traffic collision involving pedestrians in New Orleans.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets. A total of five vehicles were reportedly involved in the wreck. The preliminary reports showed that a suspected wrong-way motorist of the Chevrolet Suburban went over to North Miro Street and struck a Honda Accord [...]

