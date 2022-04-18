Ronaldo and partner announce their newborn son has died

Tweet

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez, announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins has died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The statement, which was posted through his multiple social media accounts, was signed by Rodriguez as well.

Ronaldo added that the birth of their other twin newborn, a girl, is giving the family hope to overcome the tragedy.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” Ronaldo wrote.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced last fall they were expecting twins.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement concluded. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo, regarded as one of the greatest soccer players ever, recently returned to English Premier League club Manchester United in the fall after a three-year stint at the Italian Serie A club Juventus.

The international soccer community sent their condolences to Ronaldo and his family.

“Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother,” Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford wrote in a tweet. “I’m so sorry.”