James City County, VA

1 of 2 who escaped Eastern State Hospital arrested

By Kara Dixon, Julius Ayo
WRIC - ABC 8News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wrZ8_0fCpnZrR00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police arrested a man after he escaped a Virginia psychiatric hospital over the weekend, but troopers are still looking for one more.

State Police said one of the two escapees, 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh, was taken into custody Sunday evening without incident in Chesapeake. He is being held at Chesapeake City Jail with no bond.

The second man, 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, is still at large.

Police announced on Sunday afternoon that the pair had escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, but said in an update on Monday that the breakout actually happened Saturday night.

We are still learning more regarding the incident, including the exact time the two escaped from the facility.

Although Leigh told State Police that he did not know Wilkerson or his current location, troopers say it appears the two men, both convicted felons, damaged an interior wall at Eastern State before making their escape.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation. Previously, he had been taken into custody following an armed robbery and police chase that began in North Carolina and ended in Chesapeake.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITpBQ_0fCpnZrR00
    Austin Preston Leigh (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QbHY_0fCpnZrR00
    Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

Two Williamsburg residents on Sunday spoke about the incident. They were at the park across from Eastern State Hospital.

Many were surprised to hear about the escape.

“I never thought about people escaping before,” said Dominic Ribock.

Ribock was at the skatepark with Paul Barrientos when they found out.

“I assumed they were more protective than that. I didn’t think it could happen,” Barrientos said about the facility. “I don’t think I’m going to stay out tonight. Probably going to go home pretty early.”

The incident remains under investigation and

