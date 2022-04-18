ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fire weather warning issued for Tampa Bay area

By Dan Trujillo
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wTlD_0fCpmuJD00

A fire weather warning has been issued across several Tampa Bay area counties for Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert is for Tuesday, April 19 and spans from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The alert is for Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

North winds sustained around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph are forecast with a 25-35 percent humidity. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

NWS offers these tips for areas under a Red Flag Warning.

  • If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.
  • Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.
  • Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.
  • Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

To stay up to date on the latest weather alerts, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening could produce critical or near critical fire weather conditions across much of the fire weather watch area. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to near 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Weather Warning#Hillsborough
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY FROM DILLINGHAM NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Strongest gusts are expected in an area from Koliganek to New Stuyahok. Visibilities reduced to one half mile or less. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has overspread Bristol Bay and will continue through Monday morning. Snowfall rates during this time may approach one inch per hour. The snow is then expected to decrease in intensity before tapering off late Monday morning, though some snow showers may linger through Monday afternoon, especially across higher terrain. The combination of falling snow and gusty winds is expected to reduce visibility to one half mile.
The Courier-Tribune

Tornado warning issued for Randolph and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for areas near Randolph, Guilford and Davidson Counties. The warning was first issued at 4:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 5:15. The National Weather Service suggests a number of precautions to stay safe during tornado warnings. These include going...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bay and west central Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 800 AM EDT/700 AM CDT/ At 737 AM EDT/637 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hiland Park, or near Lynn Haven, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Nixon, Bayhead, Fountain, Recota Beach, College Station, Saunders, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Frink, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Majette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Medina The following message is transmitted at the request of the Medina County Office of Emergency Management. There is a mandatory evacuation in place for all residents in the following area North and Northeast of the fire near Medina Lake. If you are East of County Road 271 and West of the Medina River, and South of F.M. 1283, you must evacuate now! This includes the town of Mico. This is a dangerous situation!! There is a voluntary evacuation in place for all residents in the following area Northeast of the fire near Medina Lake. If you live in Summit Ridge, Bear Springs Ranch, Ranchland Oaks, Medina Oaks, or Laurel Canyon subdivisions, or in that general area, you are under a voluntary evacuation at this time. This is a dangerous situation!! A shelter is open at Loma Alta Middle School, 266 County Road 381 South, San Antonio, TX.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS San Francisco

Early Spring Weather Makes For Longer Bay Area Allergy Season

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Health experts say changing weather patterns have Bay Area allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffing more days of the year. The first week of spring and warmer temperatures have people preparing for allergy season, but during a pandemic some might mistake the annual reaction to pollen, dust, mold, and other allergens with COVID symptoms. “There are many trees that are starting to pollinate starting as early as January,” said Dr. Tina Sindher, a Stanford Health Care allergist. “Young children, they come in and they say baseball season is the worst because I’m out there and I’m just so...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy