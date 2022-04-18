Fire weather warning issued for Tampa Bay area

A fire weather warning has been issued across several Tampa Bay area counties for Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert is for Tuesday, April 19 and spans from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The alert is for Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

North winds sustained around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph are forecast with a 25-35 percent humidity. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

NWS offers these tips for areas under a Red Flag Warning.

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

To stay up to date on the latest weather alerts, click here .