Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO