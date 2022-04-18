ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kindergartner Took Jose Cuervo ‘Adult Lemonade' to School, Shared it With Classmates

Cover picture for the articleA Michigan kindergartner brought a Jose Cuervo tequila mixed drink to school and shared it with four other children last week, school officials told parents. Outraged parents were told the child had brought the small plastic bottle to class at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, on Thursday, according to NBC...

