Boston Marathon: Henry Richard’s emotional moment, the winners, & scenes from the finish

BOSTON — The Patriots’ Day running of the Boston Marathon returned for the first time since 2019. The BAA says a total of 25,314 athletes started in Hopkinton bound for Boston, with participants from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states aiming to earn their coveted unicorn medals.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won his first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:06:51, the eighth-fastest time in the marathon’s history. Chebet bounced back after not finishing the race in 2018, his lone other attempt at the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race in her Boston Marathon debut with a time of 2:21:01. Jepchirchir is the first athlete in history to have won the Boston, New York City and Olympic Marathon titles, and the fifth Olympic Marathon champion to win Boston.

Daniel Romanchuk took home his second Boston Marathon title in the men’s wheelchair race with a time of 1:26:58. He previously won in 2019. Manuela Schar won her fourth Boston Marathon crown in the women’s wheelchair race with a time of 1:41:08. Schar set a course record in 2017 and also won in 2019 and 2021.

The BAA says the Boston Marathon generates about $200 million for the greater Boston economy.

See below for the latest on winners and the emotional finishes, including that of Henry Richard, brother of 2013 marathon bombing victim Martin Richard.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

5:35 p.m.: The BAA reports a 98.4 percent finish rate.

The BAA says 25,314 runners started the race in Hopkinton, and 24,918 crossed the finish line on Boylston Street. Check out sights and sounds from the finish line, via Boston 25 chief photographer Adam Liberatore.

3:00 p.m.: Henry Richard, older brother of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard crosses the finish line as part of Team MR8 and is greeted by his mother, Denise, and his sister Jane.

This was Henry’s first running of the Boston Marathon. He had Martin’s name written on his right arm, which you can see lifted in triumph below.

Henry Richard, older brother of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard crosses the finish line

Henry Richard, older brother of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard crosses the finish line greeted by his sister Jane and mom Denise.

Henry Richard Henry Richard, older brother of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard crosses the finish line greeted by his sister Jane, his dad, Bill and his mom Denise.

Henry Richard Henry Richard, older brother of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard with his family after crossing the finish line as part of Team MR8.

Boston 25′s Drew Karedes spoke with Henry Richard after he crossed the finish line.

2:53 p.m.: Powerful images from the finish line as waves of runners start crossing the finish line, including this runner who was brought to her knees but was able to get across the finish line under her own power.

2:23 p.m.: Boston 25 photographer Jenn Platt catches up with Norwood’s Matt Brown and Lucas Carr after their successful marathon. Congrats to you both!

Boston 25 chief photographer Adam Liberatore captured the moment Brown and Carr crossed the finish line.

1:33 p.m.: Ukrainian runner talks with Boston 25′s Drew Karedes about the emotions of finishing the race this year.

1:31 p.m.: There is strict security around the finish line says Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

1:22 p.m. Roads are back open in Hopkinton now that all runners are either on the Boston Marathon racecourse or finished.

12:32 p.m.: Keep an eye out for runners from the Martin Richard Foundation so you can cheer them on.

Team MR8 members are running in memory of 2013 marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, including Martin’s older brother Henry.

12:06 p.m.: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins the 2022 professional women’s race.

Peres Jepchirchir had an unofficial 2:21:02 unofficial time. Jepchirchir’s official winning time of 2:21:01 is the third-fastest winning time in, according to the BAA. She is the first athlete to win an Olympic marathon gold medal, the New York Marathon, and the Boston Marathon.

American Nell Rojas finished in 10th place with a time of 2:25:57, a personal best of more than a minute, according to the BAA.

Peres Jepchirchir Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the women's division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

11:44 a.m.: Evans Chebet of Kenya wins the 2022 men’s professional race. It’s his first Boston win.

Chebet wins with an unofficial time of 2:06:51. Americans Scott Fauble came in 7th and Elkanah Kibet finished 9th.

Evans Chebet Evans Chebet, of Kenya, hits the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Winslow Townson/AP)

11:19: a.m.: An update on the men’s elite race, via the BAA, with Elkanah Kibet in the lead of the pack.

11:08 a.m.: Boston’s Emergency Services crews are on location at the finish area ready to help any racers who may need assistance.

10:46 a.m.: Switzerland’s Manuela Schar is now a four-time champ in the women’s wheelchair division.

Manuela Schar also won in 2021, 2019 and 2017. The BAA says she hit the tape at 1:41:08.

Manuela Schar Manuela Schar, of Switzerland holds, up the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Winslow Townson/AP)

10:30 a.m.: American Daniel Romanchuk wins the men’s wheelchair division.

Daniel Romanchuk is 23-years-old and a native of Illinois. He has the win with the unofficial time of 1:26:58.

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

10:08: a.m.: Spencer the “official Boston Marathon dog” is out on the racecourse today. Thanks Spencer!

Spencer - the Official Dog of the 126th Boston Marathon = is out on the racecourse today with his own Spencer bib, cheering on the competitors.

**Check out our previous story on Spencer when he got his official designation from the BAA last week:

[ Spencer the Marathon Dog ]

10:00 a.m.: “Wave 1″ of thousands of runners have left the start line in Hopkinton headed for Boston

Monday 9:00 a.m.: Boston Marathon security update from Kelly Sullivan in Hopkinton and how law enforcement are paying tribute to fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci

Monday 8:23 a.m.: State and federal law enforcement update their security plans for this year’s race. There are no credible threats, they say.

Monday 7:55 a.m.: Go time! 2018 Boston Marathon winner - American Des Linden - is headed for the start line with other elite runners.

Monday 7:15 a.m.: Robert Goulston, who has run 0.0 marathon miles, checks in with those who have as they start making their way toward Hopkinton for the start.

Monday 7:07 a.m.: Kelly Sullivan talks with James Cassidy of the Dana Farber marathon team out at the start in Hopkinton.

Monday 6:44 a.m.: Pre-race security. State Police bomb squad’s final preparations for today’s race.

Monday 6:35 a.m.: JUST IN: Reigning men’s wheelchair athlete is out.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Sho Watanabe of Japan have withdrawn from today’s 126th Boston Marathon. Hug is the reigning men’s wheelchair division champion, five-time Boston winner, and course record holder. Watanabe finished ninth last year.

The BAA says Hug withdrew due to “medical reasons” but did not elaborate.

Marcel Hug Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, rolls across the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Check out the race map here:

Boston Marathon Racecourse (BAA)

Prize money:

The total prize money distributed among top finishers of the Boston Marathon will be $876,500, plus an additional $50,000 if course records are broken in the open or wheelchair divisions. The winners of the men’s and women’s races will each get $150,000. The first-place finishers in the wheelchair divisions will each get $25,000.

Spectator information:

Spectators are encouraged to leave large items such as backpacks and strollers at home. These items are not banned; however, individuals may be subject to search. This is an entirely outdoor, open-air event. It is encouraged, but not required, to wear masks, according to the City of Boston. The BAA’s Family Meeting Area is located on Stuart Street between Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street. Family, friends, and athletes are urged to make plans prior to the race about where to reunite post-race.

Street Closures & Traffic Advisories:

Please see the traffic advisory from the Boston Transportation Department.

Vehicle traffic will be prohibited and parking will be restricted on many streets in Boston on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Using the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on Marathon Monday is strongly recommended. Detailed information on MBTA service can be found at www.MBTA.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket.

On Marathon Monday, Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue outbound will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow easier spectator movement in the area.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s Bluebikes program.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group