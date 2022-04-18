ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina...

Arrest made after shooting victim found limping along I-35

One person has been arrested, and others may be charged, several days after a man with gunshot wounds was found limping along I-35. St. Louis County sheriff's deputies were sent to I-35 just north of Midway Road on Sunday afternoon to investigate a man limping on the shoulder of the interstate.
Chisholm man faces upgraded murder charges

A grand jury has indicted Michael Carbo, Jr. on two counts of first degree murder. This is in connection with the death of Nancy Daugherty in 1986. Carbo was 17-years-old at the time of the crime. He was arrested in 2020, after a break in the case from DNA. His...
UPDATED: Arrest made in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in the shooting Saturday night in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Homicide Detectives arrested 23-year-old Dr. Har San, who now faces a preliminary charge of Murder and additional drug related charges. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.
Arrest Made In Deadly SW Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade. Daniel Roche, 22, has been charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street. Roche reportedly followed Hernandez to the apartment complex. When Hernandez parked, Roche got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property, according to the arrest report. When Hernandez refused, Roche is accused of shooting him in the back. Hernandez collapsed in the courtyard. Roche then reportedly stole his belt pack and fled. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Hernandez dead on the scene. Roche was taken into custody at his residence. Investigators said he confessed to the crime.
Arrest made in Schuylkill Avenue fatal shooting

A Reading man has been charged with Murder following a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Schuylkill Ave in Reading, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 5:17pm. The Reading Police Department was called to the area of Lackawanna Street & Schuylkill Ave Reading for a shooting...
Authorities release video of deputy shooting in NW Minnesota

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released dashcam video showing a sheriff's deputy in northwestern Minnesota shooting and wounding a woman. Minnesota Public Radio reported Thursday that Mahnomen County. Sheriff Josh Guenther said he released the video of the March 13 incident near Naytahwaush in response to social media posts accusing Deputy Dakota Czerny of attempted murder.
