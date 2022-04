LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann McGuire, 67, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022. Mary Ann was born May 15, 1954 in Salem, a daughter of the late John Charles and Margaret (Augustine) Ewing and had lived her entire life in the area. A 1972...

