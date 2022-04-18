ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drunk Fan Gets The Police Escort After Climbing Into The Flagstand At Bristol Motor Speedway

By Brady Cox
 22 hours ago

It ain’t a secret that you’re gonna have a rowdy bunch ready to watch some racin’ – especially at the bullring of Bristol.

Seriously, a NASCAR race is an all day – and a lot of times all weekend – affair, and many people are going on a three day bender by the time the race comes around.

And when you have multiple rain delays that drag out the race even longer, it’s impressive that some people even make it through the race.

This may or may not be the case for this guy…

A drunk dude wearing an “I Heart Hot Moms” hoodie was caught on video climbing into the flagstand at Bristol Motor Speedway last night during a rain delay, throwing up the peace signs and waving around imaginary flags as the packer cars helping to prep the track after the rain flew by on the dirt track below him.

Needless to say, it looks like the dude was having the time of his life.

However, as you would expect, the fun came to a stop when he saw a police officer make his way down the stands in his direction.

He quickly turned from a crazed fan, to looking like a sad puppy with his tail tucked between his legs.

But still, he managed to stay up there quite awhile.

It’s Bristol baby, ya never know what you’re gonna get.

But as far as the actual race goes…

Kyle Busch “Backs Into A Win” In The Bristol Dirt Race After Chase Briscoe Wipes Out Leader Tyler Reddick In The Final Turn

I wonder how Kyle Busch feels about “backing into a fucking win” now.

The outspoken Busch managed to steal a win in the Bristol dirt race after second-place Chase Briscoe ran down leader Tyler Reddick in the final turn. Briscoe sent it a little too hard and slid up into Reddick, sending both cars spinning and opening the door for third place Busch to slide by them both for the checkered flag.

Busch led a grand total of one lap during the entire race.

The 60th career victory for Busch comes just a few weeks after he took a shot at Alex Bowman after Bowman beat out Busch for the win at Las Vegas:

“The same fucking guy who backs into every fucking win that he ever fucking gets backs into another fucking win . Bullshit!”

(Alex responded by hilariously trolling Kyle with “All Luck” t-shirts on his website, and donating 18% of the profits to charity in honor of Kyle’s #18 car).

Looks like Kyle’s singing a different tune about backing into wins this week…

And who knows, he might have changed his tune on dirt track racing in NASCAR too. Last week, Kyle said that it was time for NASCAR to cut the cord on dirt races:

“Cut the cord… as Richard Petty said, ‘dirt takes our sport backwards.’

It’s a mess… our cars, our tracks, it’s just not indicative of putting on a good dirt show. I’ve seen good dirt shows.”

And in fairness to Kyle, the race was kind of a shitshow.

Sure, it was entertaining.

But between NASCAR having to throw a caution because the track was too sloppy and mud was caking up on the front of the cars and causing them to overheat, the lack of live pit stops almost causing the winner to be determined by scoring rules rather than position on the track, and drivers complaining about everything from the windshields to the color of the track walls, it seems like NASCAR’s still got a lot to figure out when it comes to putting on a good show on dirt.

Kevin Harvick also had some strong words for NASCAR’s attempt at dirt racing:

“We did a terrible job prepping the track full of mud, there was nobody here pack the track so we all look like a bunch bozos coming in to pit, because we don’t know how to prep the track.

I had a great car, the track was fine, they just did a terrible job to start with… they’ve done this before, but obviously it doesn’t look like it.”

There’s no word yet on the Bristol dirt race will be returning in 2023.

But Kyle Busch may actually be hoping that it comes back after managing to steal a win this time around. (Who am I kidding, of course Kyle is still going to complain).

