National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $18.4 million.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 61 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

The Associated Press

