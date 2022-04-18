ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Freehold Borough over St. John Vianney - Baseball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Winning pitcher Aidan Denham tossed a gem, as he came within one out of a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 10 to outduel Nicholas Ferraioli...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Marlboro over Middletown North - Softball recap

Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run and Marlboro scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Marlboro trailed 5-1 after four innings and scored single runs in the fifth and sixth...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: DePaul earns upset win, hands No. 10 St. Joseph (Mont.) first loss of season

Joey Bernardo went 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead DePaul to an upset victory on the road over St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 11-6. Nico Scirocco and Garret Wolf each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Nick Fiorita singled once and drove in a run for DePaul (5-4), which handed St. Joseph its first loss of the year while becoming just the second team to score double-digit runs in a game this season against the Green Knights.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Middle Township- Boys lacrosse recap

Harrison LaMonica had a hat trick and two assists to lead Mainland to an 11-9 win over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. Jack Venneman had a hat trick and an assist for Mainland (4-3), which outscored Middle Township 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Jude Maurer had two goals and an assist, while Tony DeSalle and Joe DeGaetano each had a goal and an assist. Tommy Shenkus made three saves and Carter Mostecki made five saves in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Sports
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Marlboro stops Middletown North to snap 5-game losing streak

Junior Morgan Marsiello tallied four goals to lead Marlboro to a 13-10 win over Middletown North. Junior Emilia O’Hare got a hat trick and junior Leila Motani finished with two goals and three assists for Marlboro (2-6), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Senior Brianna Nitsberg contributed with two goals. Senior goalie Emily Orzechowski made 18 saves.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
NJ.com

Freehold Township tops Howell - Softball recap

Senior Dana Williams had four RBI and four runs scored to help lead Freehold Township to a 15-5 win over Howell. Junior OF Tori Simons smacked two doubles and scored three times for Freehold Township (3-3) while sophomore OF Alexa Barbera went 2-3 with a walk. Lila Williams had a triple and Victoria Simmons went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Newark East Side - Girls lacrosse recap

Brooke DeSantis posted two goals and two assists to lead Emerson Boro to a 9-2 win over Newark East Side, in Newark. Emerson Boro (5-2) led 6-1 at the half. Kerry Perez added on a goal and three assists while Kendall Halton, Hailey Moran, Emily Quinones, Mary Grace Craffey, Kristen Morgan and Kayla Hunt each scored once in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freehold Borough#N J High School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic defeats Manalapan - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Muniz led Red Bank Catholic with four goals as Red Bank Catholic defeated Manalapan 14-9 in Manalapan. Red Bank Catholic (6-2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter before Manalapan (4-3) tied the game going into halftime. However, Red Bank Catholic took back control in the second half as it outscored Manalapan 8-3.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Watchung Hills overpowers Hillsborough

Devan Sutaria threw four innings of four-hit baseball, giving up one earned run while striking out two as Watchung Hills overpowered Hillsborough 14-1. John King went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base whie Lorenzo Meola went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, and an RBI for Watchung Hills (4-4). Martin Howel finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, William Hunsinger was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Thomas Jova went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and two RBI.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy