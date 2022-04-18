The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns!

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back, April 21 - 24, with live entertainment, food, classic community favorites, and activities the entire family will enjoy.

This year marks the Dogwood Festival's 40th anniversary and ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.

Check out this year's line-up.

Start your weekend with the annual Cork & Fork, a premier food and wine event. The event begins at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased here .

The festival officially kicks off! Enjoy the carnival rides, foods from local vendors, and evening concerts featuring rock music bands Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The Midway opens at 5 pm. Concerts start at 8 pm.

The street fair begins! Check out the array of arts & crafts vendors, Kids' Zone, BMX Bike Show, and more. The day begins at 10 am and concludes with country music artists Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe, and Tyler Farr.

The festival continues with the addition of a Car, Motorcycle, & Truck Show. The fun wraps up with the evening's concert featuring The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince.