ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bloomberg, Adams announce summer program at NYC charter schools

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

City charter schools are slated for a $50-million investment for summer programs from the private and philanthropic sectors, spearheaded by former Big Apple Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Summer Boost NYC” is estimated to cover 25,000 kindergarten through eighth-graders recovering from the pandemic, for an average of five weeks this summer.

“What we’re talking about today is the educational equivalent of long COVID,” said Bloomberg, joining Mayor Eric Adams for the announcement on Monday at City Hall. “The good news is we know how to treat it — extra help and intensive instruction.”

“This summer, I think is a valuable opportunity to make up for lost ground. We’re not going to let it slip by,” he said.

Students will be tested at the beginning and end of the summer to gauge their progress. Program heads expected some charter schools will use the funds to expand their own programs, while others could incorporate the model curriculum Bloomberg Philanthropies is backing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Hx47_0fCpkVVa00
Mayor Eric Adams jokes with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg by showing him a photograph of a handshake at a press conference held in the Blue Room at City Hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeeAw_0fCpkVVa00
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a press conference.

The announcement, a homecoming for both mayors — Bloomberg more than 8 years after his mayoralty ended, while Adams returned from a week-long COVID quarantine — comes after the current administration last month expanded Summer Rising, the city’s summer school model.

Mayor Eric Adams pledged to grow that program to 110,000 elementary and middle school students, up by more than 10%, according to city officials.

Both district and charter schools have access to Summer Rising, while Summer Boost NYC is limited to the latter kids. Some charter networks have been criticized for benefiting from public funds while also having access to private funding, but Adams said he won’t get “caught up in the conversation of separating children based on the name of the school they are in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCJWa_0fCpkVVa00
The program will test students at the beginning and end of the summer to gauge their progress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulkAT_0fCpkVVa00
Mayor Eric Adams pledged to grow the program to 110,000 elementary and middle school students.

“Every young person, whether they are in district schools or charter schools, they deserve to have a quality education. That is what this administration is saying. That is what this mayor is doing today,” he said.

Alongside both summer programs for elementary and middle school students, Adams early in his tenure added slots to the city’s paid jobs and internships program for 14- to 24-year-olds, the Summer Youth Employment Program.

“I believe all-year school — I’ve made that clear,” Adams said. “Our children need to have structured education throughout the entire year to catch up and to exceed.”

Hizzoner has previously touted the expansion of summer youth programs to respond to increasing crime, as temperatures rise this summer. In just these past few weeks, schools have had to respond to a spate of safety concerns, from lockdowns in the wake of the Brooklyn subway shooting to an intruder who slashed a Bronx school safety agent.

“During the summer months, crime increases,” he said. “Our goal’s to place our children in safe spaces, so that we can bring down the violence, bring children to safe environments so that they can continue to grow and learn and prosper during the summer months.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYC charter schools: Application deadline, lottery information and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City charter school application is now open for 272 sites across the five boroughs. Charter schools are free public schools open to all New York City students, serving approximately 145,000 students from all backgrounds, including English language learners and students with special needs, according to the New York City Charter School Center.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
6sqft

NYC’s unvaccinated athletes and performers are now exempt from vaccine mandate, Adams announces

New York City’s unvaccinated athletes and performers will be able to compete and perform at local venues under a new order reversing part of the city’s private-sector vaccine mandate. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday the city will expand a current exemption that has allowed unvaccinated players and entertainers who lived outside of the city to perform or play in New York to hometown athletes and performers. The decision comes just two weeks before the start of the Major League Baseball season, allowing Yankees and Mets players who have not confirmed their vaccination status to take the field at home, as well as confirmed unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play at the Barclays Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
HipHopWired

White Rager Rudy Giuliani Is Big Mad At Nikole Hannah-Jones For “Destroying America”

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani celebrated Easter by resurrecting his whitey rage in attacking Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The 1619 Project, which he appears to blame for a cultural shift in America that recognizes a nation built on blood, sweat and white supremacy. “All that stuff we’ve been going through with burning the flag […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Summer School#Elementary Schools#Youth Programs#Big Apple#Covid#Bloomberg Philanthropies
Wyoming News

After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, K-12 enrollment decreased in nearly all states

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic turned K-12 enrollment on its head. Due to many concerns, including the physical safety of students, overall K-12 enrollment plummeted between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years in all states. The exception to this trend was Washington D.C., where enrollment increased by five students, though this more accurately indicates stability as opposed to growth given Washington D.C. schools enroll nearly 90,000 students each year.
EDUCATION
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics – Edition 8

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Considering the U.S. for College or Graduate School

The U.S. was always the top choice for graduate school for French national Gaspard Delaoustre. Having completed his bachelor's degree in England, he considered pursuing a master's degree at Science Po Paris, but decided he didn't want to return home to study in France. The U.S. was the only country in which he applied to schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson announces third gas giveaway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate and millionaire philanthropist Willie Wilson is planning a third gas giveaway this weekend, after providing $1.2 million in free gas for drivers in Chicago and the suburbs in two previous giveaways in March.Wilson said he'll be giving away another $1 million of free gas on Saturday at 30 to 40 gas stations in the city and suburbs, although he said he's working on finalizing a list of stations.It's the first gas giveaway Wilson has announced since he officially joined the race for mayor last week, his third time running for mayor. It also comes as...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy