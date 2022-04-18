ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the seemingly perfect life of butchered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal

By Jack Morphet, Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

On the outside, slain mom Orsolya Gaal and her husband, Howard Klein, were the perfect couple — with two teenage boys, a stately home in Queens and a strong of sense of family.

Gaal, a striking, 51-year-old blonde, regularly flooded her Facebook page with adoring photos of the family of four and a slew of loving old wedding snaps of her and her husband, too.

The family posed together in a selfie on New Year’s Eve — as Gaal declared, “Hoping 2022 will be a great one.”

Queens mother Orsolya Gaal’s body was found stabbed dozens of times and stuffed in a duffel bag near her Forest Hills home.Facebook/Orsolya Gaal https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kNu3_0fCpkSrP00 Orsolya Gaal with her husband, Howard Klein, and their two sons.orsolya.gaal.9/Facebook

Their 13-year-old son had posted a YouTube video last month ahead of his bar mitzvah in a tribute to his late grandmother, Debby Klein, who died of breast cancer at 76 when he was only 18 months old.

And their remarkably talented 17-year-old boy was featured in social media videos playing the piano.

The well-traveled family also vacationed over the years in Paris and Tokyo. More recently, Gaal escaped to various Long Island beaches regularly with her boys amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSRrf_0fCpkSrP00 Gaal with her children at a beach.Facebook/Orsolya Gaal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48D0PS_0fCpkSrP00 Gaal and her family traveled together frequently.orsolya.gaal.9/Facebook https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nezHT_0fCpkSrP00
Neighbors described the mom as a friendly and wonderful person.Howard Klein/Facebook

Neighbors told The Post that Gaal was devoted to her two children and family.

“She was a lovely lady. Always very attentive to her family, her kids, just an amazing person,” said local Theodora Grafas, who lives behind them.

“I met her parents and sister when they visited,” Grafas said. “I believe they were from Hungary. [Gaal] was kind to people. Super friendly and took care of her kids and family.”

But Gaal’s seemingly perfect life was brutally cut short after she was found stabbed dozens of times and stuffed in a duffle bag Saturday — less than a half-mile from the family’s huge Forest Hills home.

Gaal’s husband and elder son were away touring colleges at the time of the murder.Facebook/Orsolya Gaal https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmeXq_0fCpkSrP00 Gaal’s younger son was taken into police custody and later released.Facebook/Orsolya Gaal https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgBsl_0fCpkSrP00
Klein reportedly received a text saying “Your whole family is next” after his wife’s murder.Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

The family are believed to have lived in the Forest Hills home for about a decade, according to online records and neighbors.

Gaal’s husband, who is a partner and founder of RK Equity — an advisory investment firm focused on lithium-ion battery and technology metals — had told The Post he was out of town when the slaying unfolded. Klein was reportedly with the couple’s elder son touring colleges at the time.

Their younger boy was seen being taken away in handcuffs from the home shortly after his mom’s body was discovered. He was questioned at the local precinct and later released, police sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScSRZ_0fCpkSrP00 According to police sources, the killer appeared to have known Gaal.orsolya.gaal.9/Facebook

Neighbors’ shock and horror over Gaal’s death came as it was revealed her husband had received an ominous text message in the wake of his wife’s slaying, saying, “Your whole family is next,” according to WPIX .

Cops haven’t made any arrests in Gaal’s slaying yet, and no suspects have been identified, either.

But police sources have said it appears the killer knew his victim, given there were no signs of a break-in at the home and the ferocity of the attack.

