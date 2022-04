A car crashed into a tree in Atlantic County resulting in a fatality, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. crash on Monday, April 18 in Hamilton, initial reports said. The crash occurred at East Black Horse Pike and Gale Avenue.

Hamilton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.