Baltimore, MD

Squeegee scam? Driver says he was swindled out of hundreds at a Baltimore traffic light

By Amy Simpson
foxbaltimore.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA heads up for drivers in Baltimore City. There is a new scam involving squeegee workers and payment apps, which many people have easily accessible on their smart phones. A FOX45 News employee was a victim of the scam on Saturday afternoon and wants other drivers to be aware....

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 34

fuzzy
18h ago

this is why I carry an ax handle in my truck I don't want anybody cleaning my windows I don't want anybody touching my truck. back in the 80s there was a problem with squeegee kids and the City put a ban on that activity why don't the city enforce its own laws you can't do business in the city without a huxter's license do these people have a license to be standing on the corner selling services do your job Baltimore City this is why people are leaving the city in droves

Reply(8)
13
Alan Hill
19h ago

One way I avoid the squeegee thugs is to keep my car as far back from them as possible, the other cars will go around me naturally and when they are almost at the front of my car, then I move up past them. Most times I am so far back that don't want to walk that far down , or they're shaking down other drivers for money!

Reply(3)
6
B Moore
18h ago

doesnt make good sense why would you allow them to pass your phone around or even take it from you to send money to themselves sounds foolish for a lack of a better word

Reply(1)
6
