ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average SC gas prices continue to drop as oil prices increase: AAA

By Courtney Rowles
wpde.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Gas prices in the Carolinas are still dropping Monday, according to a release from AAA. Although they are dropping slowly, this is amid concerns about increased global oil prices and...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Global Oil Prices#Russian#Aaa
CBS DFW

EPA to try to fight high gas prices at the pump with ethanol blend

The Biden administration is planning to allow a gasoline blend that includes 15% ethanol to continue to be sold into summer, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.The 15% mix, known as E15 gasoline, is usually banned for sale from June 1 to September 15, peak travel months, because it is more volatile in the heat and there is some concern that it contributes to smog, though renewable fuel advocates claim this is untrue. Under current law, gas stations may sell a 10% ethanol blend year round. The Environmental Protection Agency intends to issue a national emergency waiver to change that for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Motley Fool

Crude Oil Prices Are Plummeting, but Gas Pump Prices Stay High

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth stimulus: $100 monthly payments for high gas prices isn’t enough

While Congress debates a fourth stimulus check by issuing payments for skyrocketing gasoline prices- many Americans still haven’t received their third stimulus check. The U.S. Department of the Treasurery identified 644,705 Americans who did not receive a third stimulus check part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
INCOME TAX
AZFamily

Why aren't gas prices dropping in Arizona as oil prices drop?

But after transferring all that money, Marcie says Christian Allen came up with all kinds of reasons for not starting the job. How Phoenix-area homebuyers can compete with cash offers. Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST. |. Investors are targeting the Phoenix area to turn homes into rental...
PHOENIX, AZ
CNET

Democrats Propose $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus to Combat High Fuel Costs

The odds are good that if you've recently stuck your head outside your front door, you've heard someone complaining loudly about how high gas prices have gotten. In some places where gas prices are usually higher already, like Los Angeles, we've seen figures topping $6 per gallon, which can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if your life forces you to drive a lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: Gas prices declining

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are declining at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group. Motorists are now paying an average price of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 15 cents less than a week ago, 77 cents more than last month and $1.40 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy