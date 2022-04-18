Class Notes – 2015

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College pitcher and Elmira High School grad, Ally Barr was named the Empire 8 Co-Pitcher of the Week. This is her first conference honor of the season and she shares it this week with Kylie Murray from Utica. In three games this past week, Barr...
The UAlbany women's lacrosse team is preparing to take on #4 Syracuse in what will be another return to head coach Katie Thomson's alma mater. This time, Thomson will be standing across from first year Syracuse coach Kayla Treanor who is a Niskayuna grad and also starred for the Orange in college. Hear what Coach Thomson has to say about the matchup.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (4/18):. Jeff Schult picked up the win for Lyons while Matt Briggs nailed down the save. Xander Beaudette collected two hits to lead the Lions offensively. NEXT SLATE OF GAMES (4/19) Penn Yan @ Waterloo. Palmyra-Macedon @ Bloomfield/Honeoye. Midlakes/Red Jacket @ Mynderse. Marcus Whitman @ Geneva. Newark @...
