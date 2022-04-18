Class Notes – 2015

The UAlbany women's lacrosse team is preparing to take on #4 Syracuse in what will be another return to head coach Katie Thomson's alma mater. This time, Thomson will be standing across from first year Syracuse coach Kayla Treanor who is a Niskayuna grad and also starred for the Orange in college. Hear what Coach Thomson has to say about the matchup.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO