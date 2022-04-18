Porch pirate caught on security camera near Rancho and Oakey Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Security cameras caught a porch pirate in action Sunday night in the neighborhood near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

A man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey got away with packages that were outside the home, but clear images of the suspect and a car involved could help police solve the thefts.

(Courtesy: Steve Easley)

Resident Steve Easley said the video taken outside his house clearly shows a car following an Amazon delivery truck. He said a man got out of the car and stole the packages right outside his front door.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has a program — Vegas SafeCam — that allows residents to register their security cameras to allow police to use video and images to help track down criminals. You can register here .

