WATCH: Indiana officers rescue toddlers, mother from burning apartment

By Izzy Karpinski
 21 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body cam video of a heroic fire rescue in which officers caught two children and a woman from a second story window.

First responders were sent to the fire at last Monday.

IMPD officers were among the first to arrive at the scene, where smoke was rapidly billowing from the windows of several apartments.

20 evacuated after south side apartment fire believed to have started by knocked over candle

Body camera window depicts a woman yelling from a window on the second floor, “Please hurry! I can’t breathe! I’ve got my kids in here!”

An IMPD officer identified as “Officer Carroll” then asks the woman how old the children are. To which she responds, “Two and three.”

Officer Carroll then says, “You wanna try and pass them down to me, real quick?”

His body camera shows a young child being dropped out of the window as officers catch him. Just seconds later, the woman passes another young child out of the window who is caught by officers.

The woman herself then jumps out of the window with the officers’ assistance.

The family was checked out by medics.

“You did so good. You guys are so brave,” one officer tells the children. “One day, you are going to get to tell a story about how you jumped out of a two-story window…You looked like Spiderman.”

Fire crews said the fire was started after another resident knocked over a candle in his apartment.

Twenty people in all had to be evacuated. No one was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Related
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman, family dog rescued from burning Willow Springs home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Willow Springs police officers rushed into a burning home to save an elderly woman.Video shows fire crews working to contain the flames. The woman was trapped on the second floor, confined to her walker, when the fire broke out."I didn't think about the rescue, just ran in there to make sure everybody is safe," said Willow Springs officer Anthony Vosicky.Police also rescued the family's dog from the home. Everyone is expected to be okay. 
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
NECN

Police, Driver of Dumpster Truck Rescue People From Burning Building in Conn.

Willimantic police detectives and the driver of a dumpster truck rescued people from a burning building on Main Street in Willimantic Tuesday morning and three men have been transported to hospitals. Lt. Matt Solak, of the Willimantic Police Department, said Willimantic police detectives were returning from another call for service...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Texoma's Homepage

Officers awarded after pulling victim from burning car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita Falls Police officers were awarded the Life Saving Bar in an awards ceremony today. Officers Kevin Castro, Joshua Brasfield, and Josh Haisten recalled the moment they responded to a single vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a tree head on, pinning the driver inside the car. Castro along with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ABC4

Taylorsville officer saves woman, dog from burning home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A police sergeant took on a different role and saved a citizen from a house fire while on duty on Monday. The Taylorsville Police Department says an officer spotted a home on fire while a resident was still trapped on the upper level. The officer noticed the smoke was filling the […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
