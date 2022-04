LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.

