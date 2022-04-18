2022 NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results

With Game 1 in the books for every first-round series, here are my opening weekend takeaways from each matchup in the NBA playoffs:. Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor in the Celtics’ thrilling 115-114 win over the Nets on Sunday. Kyrie Irving might have dazzled with 39 points on 20 shots, but Tatum had 31 points on 18 shots with eight assists while playing stellar defense on Kevin Durant, who managed just 23 points on 24 shots. Tatum defended Durant for a team-high 37 plays, according to Second Spectrum. In the second half, he blocked one of his jumpers. And in the final 30 seconds, he heavily contested a stepback 3 by Durant that would have given the Nets a four-point lead. After making the stop, Tatum hit the buzzer-beating layup off a cut to the rim.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO