ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Report: Abilene couple arrested in connection to malnourished 10-year-old with 0% body fat

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JK5t2_0fCpi8bm00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been arrested in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old girl who medical experts say had 0% body fat.

Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, who have been identified as the 10-year-old’s stepmother and father, were both arrested for Injury to a Child last week following the investigation, which began in January 2021 when Child Protective Services gained custody of the child.

San Angelo Development Corp: Dirt won’t move on interstates for 20 years

Court documents state the child, who showed evidence of malnourishment, said she “was being deprived of food as punishment” and that she wasn’t allowed to eat until lunch or dinner time and was sent to bed without food if she threw a fit about not eating.

This child also said she was often so hungry, she would sneak food out of the trash.

The documents state a medical exam showed the child had 0% body fat and showed signs of malnourishment and starvtion.

CPS is trying to gain custody of the child’s 8-year-old brother as well. He is also showing signs of malnourishment and is described in the documents as “extremely thin” with “very little muscle tone”.

Both Ortiz and Sanchez were released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Edinburg teacher arrested for family assault, records show

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA teacher in Edinburg was arrested for assault to a family member, according to public records. According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carlos Thaddeus Garza was arrested by Edinburg police for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Officials with IDEA confirmed that Garza is a teacher at IDEA […]
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man booked for hotel stickup & assault of police officer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer. According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: April 18, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. 29-year-old Joseph Allen Ramirez, of Carlsbad, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old arrested in connection with latest Rochester carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 14-year-old was arrested by Rochester Police in connection with the city's latest carjacking. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, RPD spotted a Ford Escape, which had been forcibly stolen earlier on the 1100 block of E. Main St. They attempted to stop the vehicle and it took off. A short pursuit ended on Santee St. where two people ran out of the vehicle, before being chased down and taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WJCL

Savannah Police: 14-year-old girl arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah say a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month. It was March 13 when Jaylen Olinde, 18, was shot and killed on W. 35th Street. Officers responded around...
KHQ Right Now

19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malnourishment#Body Fat#Ktab#Child Protective Services#Conchoval
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Body Identified in 33 Year Old Cold Case

TRENTON, Ga — On December 16, 1988, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Dade County. “It was off I-59 northbound, just inside of Dade County, about 5.3 miles just inside the Georgia line,” said Joe Montgomery of the GBI. After 34...
DADE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy