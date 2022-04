Courtroom images never tell the whole story, but they do leave a lasting impression that can be hard to shake. In Michelle Carter’s “texting suicide” case, which made national headlines in 2017, the images often showed a distraught young woman with a bold furrowed brow and blunt blonde bob. Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville explores the events that led up to the landmark case against Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter that same year, but it is only in the later episodes that the trial shifts into focus, and star Elle Fanning accurately resembles the teenager most of us saw plastered across the press.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO