Franklin, TN

Main Street Fest returns to Franklin this weekend

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 21 hours ago
After a year without it and a year rescheduled, Main Street Festival will return in April for the first time since 2019.

The event will run in downtown Franklin from April 23 to 24. Both days start at 10 a.m.

Saturday will conclude at 7 p.m. while Sunday will conclude at 6 p.m. More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work at the festival this year. The festival's footprint reaches from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of one of Franklin’s most anticipated Spring events thanks to the support of First Horizon and all of our corporate partners that make putting on a community event like Main Street Festival possible,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “The community’s ongoing support of this family-friendly event allows us to continue to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources."

The festival will feature live entertainers and music, food, a kid zone, a pet zone and a free movie in the Franklin Theatre.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Ole Red opening spot in Nashville International Airport

Blake Shelton's bar and music venue Ole Red will take up a new space inside the Nashville International Airport. The bar made the announcement Thursday it will do business in concourse C of the airport, but didn't provide an anticipated opening date. Ole Red is part of the Opry Entertainment Group, which recently made public a minority owner would invest $300 million into the business's offerings.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

