ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Violence is up in 2021: Mobile Police crime report

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uzpY_0fCpgrIw00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Violent crime is up in Mobile, a fact Police Chief Paul Prine addressed directly in his message at the beginning of the City of Mobile Department Annual Report 2021. Homicides rose from 46 in 2020 to 52 in 2021. There were 145 rapes in 2020 and 168 in 2021.

“We have much work to do in reducing our violent crime rate,” Prine wrote. “Getting back to the basics of intelligence-led policing, while leveraging our efforts with cyber technology and our federal partners with the prosecution of recidivists’ offenders, will certainly aid us in our efforts.

Man shot at Clay St. in Mobile

Prine also pointed out that total crime was down 6.65 from 2020 to 2021. As violent crimes rose, burglary and larceny crimes plummeted. Burglary crimes dropped from 1,513 to 1,260 from 2020 to 2021. Larceny dropped from 6,385 to 5,632 from 2020 to 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDIOU_0fCpgrIw00

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Mobile and together we can create a quality of life that is one of peace and tranquility,” Prine wrote. “But I cannot overstate the need for community engagement and involvement with the police department. Together we are One Mobile.”

Violent crime in Mobile

According to Mobile Police data, this year-to-year rise in violent crime follows the trend over the last decade. Homicides and rapes have increased since 2011. Aggravated assaults have also trended upward over the last decade, rising from 880 in 2011 to 1,484 in 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DziIl_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicides
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7W2M_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Rapes
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfDky_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Aggravated assaults

Homicide motives

The report says Mobile Police have a 86.27% clearance rate for homicides, clearing 44 of 51. Mobile Police track motive in homicides. Most have an unknown motive (43%), 23% of homicides stem from an “altercation,” 12% stem from a domestic situation, 10% from a robbery and 8% from drugs. Mobile Police explained the remaining two homicides: “One was a situation where the wrong person was shot and not the intended target. The other case involved a burglary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgPHQ_0fCpgrIw00
City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicide Motives

Deadliest months in Mobile

Every month in 2021 had at least one homicide. The deadliest month was July, with 7 homicides, closely trailed by January, June and August, each of which had 6 homicides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlAjN_0fCpgrIw00
City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicides by month

Property crimes trend down in Mobile

While robbery increased from 2020 to 2021, the trend is down from 637 robberies in 2011 to 205 in 2021. Burglary and larceny both dropped from 2020 to 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFbMK_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Burglary
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kme3f_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Robbery
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgUSi_0fCpgrIw00
    City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Larceny
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Violent Crime#Mobile Police
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Complex

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. As reported by NBC News, Officer Mark Miles in Montgomery County, Maryland also accused his former supervisor Sgt. Stephanie Harvey, who is named as a defendant in the suit, of making racist comments toward him after he was transferred to Harvey’s “Shift 5” division in spring 2020, claiming she often referred to him as “colored” in front of his colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WKRG News 5

3 people show up at hospitals for stab wounds: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, three people in Mobile, Ala. were the victims of stabbings, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Two people were stabbed Friday night and one person was stabbed Sunday morning. Mobile police say they were called to Springhill Medical Center around 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon after two […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy