ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Crashes back up traffic on I-496 in Lansing

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKt6M_0fCpgpXU00

Traffic was backed up this afternoon after two crashes that happened on westbound Interstate 496 near Walnut Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Emergency responders were seen on the highway and trucks were towing away damaged vehicles.

The Lansing Police Department said there were two separate accidents and officers are currently working on them.

The accidents have been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

Fox 47 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashes, injures driver, kills passenger

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver is facing charges after State Police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop, crashing the car he was driving, killing a passenger. Troopers from the State Police Flint Post stopped a car just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Pierson and Clio Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Traffic
98.7 WFGR

Misspelled Road Signs Installed Near Coopersville

UPDATE: See what has happened to the signs as of 9 pm on Sunday, April 17th at the end of the article. It seems there is no spell checker when it comes to making road signs for alongside the interstate. Over the weekend, several people have posted pictures of two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Traffic Accident#Fox 47#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox17

Muskegon woman dies in US-31 crash involving school bus in Spring Lake Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon woman is dead following a crash involving a school bus on US-31 in Spring Lake Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Grand Haven Area School District school bus was traveling south before being struck from behind by a blue Honda driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon woman.
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

Eaton Co. deputies investigate Delta Twp. crash

CORRECTION: 6 News was told early on that the accident was fatal when it was not. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two are in the hospital in critical condition following the Wednesday evening accident. DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between Nixon Rd. and Broadbent […]
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy