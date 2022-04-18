ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Joins Millie Bobby Brown In Upcoming Netflix Fantasy Film ‘Damsel’

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Angela Bassett joins Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy film Damsel . The Oscar nominated actress will appear in the film as Lady Bayford, the stepmother of Brown’s character Elodie.

The story directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo follows a princess who is shocked to discover that she will be sacrificed to the kingdom’s sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming. She must survive long enough until someone comes to save her, but unfortunately for her, no one is coming. It leads to a head-to-head battle with the fire-breather.

Bassett is set to star opposite Brown as her stepmother Lady Bayford. Other stars include Shohreh Aghdashloo, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Ray Winstone.

Damsel is written by Dan Mazeau. Executive producers are Brown for PCMA Productions, Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell. Producers are Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Emily Wolfe is Co-producer.

Bassett has her hands full. She recently filmed Disney and Marvel’s long-awaited sequel Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever . The iconic actress was last seen in Gunpowder Milkshake, Otherhood and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Bassett’s acting talents stretch far and wide as she has appeared in films and television series across genres. Surely, Bassett will access another one of her many tools from her tool belt for her next role in Damsel.

Damsel is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2023. We will keep you updated with the film as details follow. Are you excited to watch Netflix’s next adventure, fantasy film next year?

