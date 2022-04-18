ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

13-year-old dead after ATV crash in Greene County

By Sara Rizzo
 21 hours ago

WINDHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 13-year-old girl has died after an ATV accident in Windham on Monday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to a private property off of Big Hollow Road around 1:30 p.m. for an ATV crash. An investigation found that the ATV was being operated by a 9-year-old boy and the girl was riding as a passenger. The Sheriff’s Office said the boy tried to make a left-hand turn when he lost control and rolled the ATV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both kids were ejected from the vehicle, with the ATV landing on the girl. The boy was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Greene County Paramedics, the Hensonville Fire Department, Windham Ambulance, the Windham Fire Department, the Town of Windham Police, and New York State Police at the scene.

