Consumer Portfolio Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The auto lender posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period.

