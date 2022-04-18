KPLZ (Star 101.5)/Seattle Afternoon Host 'Julian On The Radio' Spreads Easter Love

This beautiful braided Easter bread is a must-add to any Easter menu—and in many households, it already is! In fact, it's one of the most significant traditional Easter foods from around the world. Drizzled with a sweet glaze, and topped with colorful eggs and sprinkles, it's a delicious dessert and a stunning centerpiece all rolled into one! This yeasted bread makes a wonderful Easter dessert because it's not overwhelmingly sweet (and that means you can sneak as much candy from your kids' Easter baskets as you want)! Whether using a store-bought egg dye kit or all-natural egg dyeing techniques, colorful eggs make a fun addition to this whimsical loaf.
