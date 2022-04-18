ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Record Pressing’s $30M expansion will make it largest vinyl record maker in North America

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eW7GV_0fCpckVv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of new jobs are music to many ears at one Memphis-area business.

Memphis Record Pressing, which produces vinyl records at its facility in Bartlett, is planning a $30 million expansion that will double its number of employees and make it the largest vinyl record maker in North America.

This expansion means new jobs as the company helps meet the demand of music lovers around the globe.

“It’s a big deal. You know as well as anybody vinyl records, you know, are hot again,” Keith McDonald, the Mayor of Bartlett said.

In Bartlett, Tennessee, Memphis Record Pressing has been putting its own spin on vinyl since 2014.

Mayor Keith McDonald is very excited for this development in Bartlett, which he said will add 172 jobs with an average wage of about $42,000 with benefits.

“It’s a very good accomplishment. I’m very thankful that Memphis Press is doing so well,” McDonald said. “They needed to grow. I’m glad that after their deliberation they decided to expand where they were.”

Memphis Record Pressing drops needle on $7.5M expansion plans

The mayor said the investment will mean more than $21 million will go into MRP’s headquarters on Brother Boulevard. They’re adding 33,000-square-feet of manufacturing space and 34 record presses.

Two years ago , WREG spoke with Brandon Seavers, MRP’s co-founder and CEO about his company’s growth.

“We went from being a regional to national company to a global company,” Seavers said. “So, the demand for our services has really just skyrocketed.”

Last year, vinyl record sales hit $1 billion, a nearly 40-year high. It’s a demand being met by MRP as more fans crave the sound of a record needle hitting vinyl, including the mayor.

“I had a job at an A.M. radio station as a disc jockey so the crackle that goes on in the vinyl, the ambience, the noise that vinyl makes. It is a much different sound,” Mayor McDonald said.

The mayor also said Memphis Record Pressing will also make more than $7 million worth of renovations at the company’s warehouse on Appling Center Drive.

It’ll operate as a packaging warehouse and could open in June.

NEXT: 229 lbs. of marijuana, $17K+ discovered after woman runs out of gas on Memphis bridge Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Body found at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a parking lot of a South Memphis gas station Monday morning, police say. Police responded to the incident at the Exxon gas station on Third and Mallory at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses told officers a man was unresponsive and possibly overdosed, according to police. The victim was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Someone shot up her car. So why is this grandmother being evicted?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting to stay off the streets after she says a Whitehaven apartment complex is evicting her, even though she was the victim of a crime. Apartment managers say someone in her unit is being targeted, and it’s all about safety. “I heard something pop, pop, pop pop pop. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Bartlett, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Sports
Bartlett, TN
Business
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Business
WREG

Beale Street tourists frustrated by violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 18,000 people screamed to the top of their lungs inside FedEx Forum Saturday, a different kind of message is on display just feet away on Beale Street. It has been nearly a week since a shootout on Beale Street left one man dead and two others in the hospital. Security measures […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Several cars burglarized at North Memphis factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were burglarized at a North Memphis factory Tuesday. The incident happened at the KTG USA manufacturing facility off of North Second Street overnight. A KTG employee told WREG that someone broke into the cars while everyone was inside working. “They hit almost every car on the lot, including mine,” he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Memphis Record Pressing#Memphis Press#Mrp
WREG

Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday. Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver charged with DUI, homicide after fatal car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DUI charges after another man was killed in a 2020 car crash, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Gerronn Powell, 40, was speeding on Danny Thomas Boulevard at Stage Road in Frayser when he hit the driver’s side door […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in motel shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the airport area. MPD responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. at the Garden Inn on American Way. One male was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrest have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
WREG

Man admits to stabbing man to death in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in Orange Mound. According to Memphis Police, officers found a man leaning up against a fence suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 700 block of Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant, Jenkins finalists for NBA awards

NEW YORK (WREG) — The NBA announced it’s finalist for their individual awards and both Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins are on the the list. Morant is a finalist for Most Improved Player alongside Darrius Garland and Dejounte Murray, while Jenkins was named with Erik Spoelstra and Monty Williams. Morant wasn’t happy with the list. […]
NBA
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, […]
MARION, AR
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Johnson and Fender are developing a Stratocaster with onboard overdrive

Watch the guitar legend demo the slider-equipped Strat prototype from the comfort of his tastefully appointed kitchen. Today in Fender Stratocaster news: Eric Johnson has revealed he is working on a prototype Strat with the Big F that augments the massively popular electric guitar design with onboard overdrive. That’s right,...
TECHNOLOGY
WREG

Victim robbed at knifepoint downtown: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed at knifepoint Saturday evening near the Beale Street area, according to police. Officers responded to a robbery call around 6:40 p.m. at 33 Beale Street after the victim called officers to his hotel to report the crime. The victim told officers he was robbed at knifepoint, and the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim’s family asks questions after Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the victim in last week’s fatal Beale Street shooting addressed the media Friday morning along with their attorney. Tacquan Smith, a local rapper and father of four with one on the way, was killed on April 10th as shots rang outside The Green Room on April 10th.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy