Richmond, VA

Trapped, passengers rescued from smoking car after smashing into Richmond light pole

By Kassidy Hammond
 21 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Two passengers were rescued from a car in Richmond Monday morning, one trapped, after crashing into a light pole .

The Richmond Fire Department tweeted Monday, saying crews responded to the crash at 2200 Chamberlayne Pkwy just after 9:30 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the vehicle that had collided with a light pole.

Richmond Fire said that two occupants were in the vehicle, and one was trapped on the passenger side. Crews helped to get the two to safety, and the incident was marked under control just before 10 a.m.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority transported both occupants to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Thomas Clark sentenced to life in prison for murder, rape, abduction of VCU administrator
Crash Photos Courtesy of The Richmond Fire Department
