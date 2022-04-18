ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman learning to drive in cemetery knocks over headstones

By Colin Martin
 22 hours ago

Learning to drive can be a bit challenging for some people, and practicing in an empty parking lot is popular so there isn't anything to hit by accident.

But what about practicing driving in a cemetery?

Probably not the best idea.

Police were called to the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, Massachusetts on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. after a 53-year-old woman was learning to drive and crashed the car, according to the Melrose Police Department .

The woman was driving an older model Range Rover and knocked over eight headstones in the cemetery, according to police.

Luckily, the Department of Public Works came to the scene of the accident to help lift the headstones back upright, even though there were a number of them damaged.

She currently has her learner's permit, and was with a relative in the car who has a driver's license. Neither of the people in the car were injured in the accident.

Police said that she likely lost control of the vehicle and then crashed into the headstones. The Melrose Police Department is currently investigating the accident.

