ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FOX23 Investigates: Ukrainians offer update on siege in Mariupol

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwpiV_0fCpc14b00

Last month, FOX23 gave you an update on two Ukrainian men who say their families are trapped in Mariupol.

Both Alexander and Eduard, who are friends, were working outside of the city when Russian troops invaded. Alexander says he hasn’t been in contact with his family in weeks. However, he just sent an update to FOX23, saying that his parents are alive.

Eduard’s family is also alive. He has been able to receive videos and images from his wife and 4-year-old daughter. He says the pair were able to connect with Eduard’s mother.

“I hope they will have an opportunity to escape from Mariupol. I hope, I really hope,” said Eduard.

Thankfully, Eduard’s family was able to leave a bunker in the city and evacuate.

Some of Eduard’s friends also wanted to send messages to FOX23. In an edited video, his friends say people are dying without food. They are forced to collected snow from water, and people are dying from the cold.

Eduard says some people are risking their lives to save friends and family.

“People who I know volunteers, they tried to go inside Mariupol on a bus. It was as I know from last information, a bus going to Mariupol and they just disappeared. Nobody knows if they are alive.”

The United Nations says that more than 100,000 civilians are on the verge of starvation. The Russian Defense Ministry just gave an ultimatum to the last remaining Ukrainian troops still fighting in Mariupol; to surrender.

These fighters, along with several thousand civilians, are barricaded inside an iron and steel plant.

FOX23 will stay in touch with Alexander and Eduard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
Fox News

Inside the brutal, terrifying Russian siege of Mariupol

Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city that was home to more than 400,000 people just a month ago, has been surrounded by advancing Russian forces. Situated in southeast Ukraine, Mariupol is the second-largest city in the Donetsk Oblast region. While internationally recognized as in Ukraine, it is claimed by the Russia-backed, separatist Donetsk People's Republic.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russian#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy