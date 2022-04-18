ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers, plates four in win

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Polanco went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the Red...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Making first start

Lopez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday night against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lopez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) was scratched. He's yet to see an at-bat this season after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Heads to bench

Abrams will be on the bench Monday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Abrams has started against every righty the Padres have faced this season but has been on the bench against every lefty, including Monday's starter Nick Lodolo. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Brian Moran: Designated for assignment

Moran was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Moran spent eight days on the active roster but made just a single appearance, allowing two runs while recording just one out Thursday against Texas. Kenny Rosenberg had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will take his place on the roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Scratched, heads to IL

Naquin has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Padres and has been placed on the injured list, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Naquin was placed on the injured list without an injury designation, which indicates that he's been moved to the COVID-19 injured list. Nick Senzel was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA

