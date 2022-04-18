ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

Wave 3
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods. A direct tip line at (888) 437-6432 has been set up for people to give information to investigators regarding the case. Updated:...

www.wave3.com

FOX59

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
Wave 3

Missing Indiana 14-year-old believe to be in ‘extreme danger’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department reported the disappearance of a teen who is thought to be in extreme danger. Aubrey Hatfield, 14, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants on April 7 at 12:30 p.m., according to Jeffersonville PD. Hatfield stands 5 feet 3...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

5-year-old’s death under investigation by Indiana State Police

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Thursday night, the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child. Officers with the Portland Police Department (PPD) say they responded to a home around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive 5-year-old child. PPD tell us State Police assumed the investigation after […]
PORTLAND, IN
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrests made after pill press, fentanyl found in home with baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two have been taken into custody after an infant was found living in the same home where narcotic drugs were allegedly being manufactured. On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., detectives say they conducted a search warrant of a home in the 2300 block of E. Walnut Street. Officials tell us 33-year-old Chelsea […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

