Tampa, FL

Rays' Manuel Margot: Not in Monday's lineup

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Margot is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Marc...

www.cbssports.com

Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brian Moran: Designated for assignment

Moran was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Moran spent eight days on the active roster but made just a single appearance, allowing two runs while recording just one out Thursday against Texas. Kenny Rosenberg had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will take his place on the roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains out of lineup

Grichuk isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Grichuk will be out of the Rockies' lineup for a third consecutive game, but the team hasn't given any indication that he's dealing with an injury. Sam Hilliard will start in center field and bat seventh.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Heads to bench

Abrams will be on the bench Monday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Abrams has started against every righty the Padres have faced this season but has been on the bench against every lefty, including Monday's starter Nick Lodolo. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Shut down six weeks

Adams (forearm) will be shut down for at least six weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams hit the injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain, which was originally reported to be mild. After receiving a second opinion, he'll receive a PRP injection and will avoid throwing for at least six weeks. He'll still have to ramp back up at that point, so a move to the 60-day injured list would come as no surprise.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL

