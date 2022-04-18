Doña Ana hosts spring fiesta with food, vendors and services for village members

DOÑA ANA - The Doña Ana Village Association hosted its second fiesta on April 9, which attracted hundreds of attendees and several state office holders.

DAVA began hosting fiestas last year to create a designated place where people had access to resources and local vendors. Similar to the traditional New Mexico Catholic fiestas, they include food, music and vendors. DAVA organized needed resources such as legal aid, the Mexican Consulate and Peak Behavioral Health services. Fresh food boxes were also raffled off in partnership with Presbyterian and La Semilla to encourage healthier eating.

“When we think about what we want our village to look like, it has to include uplifting our most vulnerable people. That means bringing more community resources and helping local vendors grow their small businesses," said Amanda Lopez, DAVA board member. "We want everyone to feel welcome, even if they can’t afford to buy something, they can get their needs met or enjoy the live music."

Local band Papayas Con Chile played live in the village and the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum was on hand with blacksmith and wool spinning demonstrations, true to the 19th century village. DAVA also hosted its Community Clothes Closet, where families in need are able to shop for free clothing. The closet is open every other Wednesday afternoon at the De La O Community Center.

The Doña Ana County sheriff and clerk were in attendance as well as the New Mexico secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor.

"I was so happy to be able to attend DAVA’s Fiesta this weekend. I was able to reconnect with a dear friend, former senator Mary Jane Garcia, and tour some of the village with DAVA, spending time better understanding the village’s current needs and issues,” said Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. “Colonias continue to be underserved communities and I encourage state and local leaders to aggressively use the tools state government (has) put forward to alleviate some of the struggles faced in colonias.”