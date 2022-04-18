ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not in Monday's lineup

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Mejia isn't starting Monday's game against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
WKRC

Reds trade pitcher to Mariners

(AP/WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds pulled off another trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The team sent right-hander Riley O’Brien to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. O’Brien was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Nick Lodolo.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Siri not in Astros' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Mariners starter Chris Flexen. In 16 plate appearances this season, Siri has a .429 batting average with a 1.214 OPS, 1 home run,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Reuters

Josh Donaldson’s HR lifts Yanks over Orioles, 5-2

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning following a rain delay and the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees put together a four-run fifth following a 49-minute delay. Donaldson, who grounded...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
KARE 11

Verdugo, Bogaerts homer as Red Sox blank Twins 4-0

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday. Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

How did the Rays end up short on arms?

CHICAGO — A lot of what the Rays have done in the first two weeks of this season has been uncharacteristic, such as playing sloppy defense and running into outs. But perhaps what stands out most is their arms shortage. A team that for years has been built with...
MLB
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
Reuters

Justin Verlander throws 8 scoreless innings, Astros blank Mariners

EditorsNote: missing period, style fixes, shortens hed. Justin Verlander pitched eight scoreless innings as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-0 Saturday. Martin Maldonado got his first hit of the season, a two-run homer, and Jeremy Peña went 3-for-3 with a double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run as the Astros evened the series at a game apiece.
SEATTLE, WA
Field Level Media

Jacob deGrom (shoulder) scheduled for follow-up MRI

Injured New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will have a follow-up MRI on his right shoulder next Monday with the hope that he’ll be able to resume throwing. The Mets gave the update Tuesday ahead of their scheduled doubleheader against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Uncertain Timetable. The 33-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Monday

Chirinos isn't starting Monday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Chirinos went 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Yankees, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in two Sunday

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies. The veteran shortstop has had a sluggish start to the year at the plate but seems to be coming around. going 4-for-12 over the last three games with his first two RBI of 2022. Rojas is valued as a clubhouse presence by the Marlins, but he's not without fantasy utility after delivering nine homers and 13 steals over 132 games last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Seeking to end 4-game skid

The Rays wrap up the White Sox portion of their Chicago trip this afternoon, trying to avoid a sweep and snap a four-game overall losing streak. J.P. Feyereisen will make his first professional start as the opener, with rookie Tommy Romero expected to work bulk innings in his second pro outing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA

