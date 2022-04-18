ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol a factor in hit-and-run crash that killed 77-year-old bicyclist in Griffith Park

By Cindy Von Quednow
 22 hours ago

Alcohol was a factor in a hit-and-run crash that left a 77-year-old bicyclist dead in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon , authorities said.

The crash was reported about 3:45 p.m. as the bicyclist was heading north on Crystal Springs Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was struck by a gray BMW and died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver got out of the car and ran away without helping the bicyclist or identifying himself.

Witnesses at the scene helped responding officers find the driver, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash, but did not elaborate.

The suspect was identified Monday as 37-year-old Jairo Martinez. He remains in custody on $617,500 bail, booking records show.

