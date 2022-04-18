ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cybersecurity experts warn of ransomware attacks targeting small businesses

By Courtney Crown
FOX59
FOX59
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjVJ7_0fCpbEQa00

INDIANAPOLIS — Ransomware attacks are on the rise, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The latest numbers show increases across the board from the number of incidents to the amount of money bad actors are demanding to the number of reports made.

Unfortunately, cybersecurity experts say small businesses are being increasingly targeted.

Scammers targeting cryptocurrencies: Here’s how to protect yourself

“You are your own IT specialist and a lot of times, especially when you’re first starting out or you’re a smaller mom-and-pop shop. You’re not going to go out and hire an IT guru — you can’t afford it,” emphasized Laura Schafsnitz, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana District Office.

Ransomware is when hackers find a way into an employer’s online system and demand money in order to give their information back.

“Basically, they are threatening if you don’t pay they will release data that they have of yours out to the public,” said Gary Brickhouse, chief information security officer with GuidePoint Security.

The FBI’s latest information shows the number of incidents went up 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, but the average amount of money demanded per incident went up about 225%.

“At the end of the day, you have these cybercriminals who want money, and the best way to get that from companies is to gain access to their data files,” Brickhouse explained.

FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting teen boys

Experts say many of the hackers do release the data back to the company, but that’s because it is in their best interest.

“They do this because they know that if they did not give you your data back, the word would get out pretty quickly, and these companies would not pay the ransom to get your money back,” Brickhouse explained.

Brickhouse said it is likely that a business will run into a ransomware attack at some point.

“We need to understand what the attack is, contain it and make sure it doesn’t get worse, and how do we restore our business,” Brickhouse explained. “Data backup, making sure that you have good data backup. You know how to restore that data and ultimately that you have good communication with your business itself, and if there are customers involved, how do we communicate with them at this time as we’re trying to get this back up and running?”

The SBA knows small business owners handle many roles within their businesses. To make cybersecurity easier, the SBA directs employers to the agency’s website .

Businesses can also visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s website www.cisa.gov/stopransomware for further information about ransomware.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Another brother of suspended Yorktown officer arrested

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown police officer who’s suspended without pay for failing to properly investigate a crime involving one brother became involved in another crime involving a different brother. Last month, Officer Blake Barnard was suspended without pay for six months after being accused of failing to do any paperwork or interview victims in […]
YORKTOWN, IN
TechRadar

NRA confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has finally confirmed it suffered a ransomware attack last October. The NRA’s political action committee (PAC) filed a report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), earlier this month to confirm the attack, claiming it was the reason why the organization couldn’t report some of the donations it had received at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Upgrade Cybersecurity To Protect Against Ransomware

Today cyberattacks are more threatening than ever, and make no mistake, transportation and supply-chain verticals are vulnerable. Hackers are very sophisticated and have discovered weak IT security postures in the industry. They target organizations so they can steal data, ransom systems operations, use phishing campaigns to extract funds through fraudulent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Fbi#Indiana District Office#Guidepoint Security
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRAL

Cybersecurity experts recommend businesses take action against fraud

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cybersecurity experts recommend businesses take action against fraud. Steve Cobb, Chief Information Security Officer at One Source, says ransomware gangs are more active now, because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Big Country News

AG Bob Ferguson Warns of Scammers Using Deceptive Letters to Target Small Business Owners

SEATTLE - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is alerting Washingtonians to scammers targeting new business owners, who have sent hundreds of thousands of deceptive letters into the state since March 2019. The letters, which deceptively appear to originate from the government, demand payment for documents that should be free, or are available for a much lower price from the legitimate agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX59

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana. Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday’s estimated $325 million jackpot drawing was sold at the BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7 in Columbus. The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of this combination are […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy