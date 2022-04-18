ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

First Lady Fran DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 days after governor

By Kristine Varkony
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435h0m_0fCpb8DT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine has now tested positive for COVID-19 days after her husband Governor Mike DeWine’s diagnosis .

The governor’s office said Monday afternoon she was diagnosed by her personal physician and is experiencing mild symptoms similar to the Governor’s.

The release also stated First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal antibody treatment, and the governor continues to have mild symptoms which have not worsened since his diagnosis was announced Friday.

Dr. William Husel murder trial: Jurors say they are at an impasse

DeWine’s office says both Governor and First Lady DeWine continue to quarantine at home pursuant to CDC guidelines.

Both Gov. DeWine and Mrs. DeWine are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot, according to the release announcing his diagnosis last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

