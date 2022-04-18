Former Pirates reliever Tony Watson retires

Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Tony Watson, who was a key part of their Wild Card run from 2013-15 has retired.

Watson made the announcement in The Athletic on Monday.

He was taken by the Pirates in the 9 th round of the 2007 MLB Draft, after being drafted previously by the then Florida Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

An All-Star in 2014, Watson went 10-2 with a 1.63 ERA and led the league in appearances with 78.

The next season, Watson would go 4-1 in 77 games with a 1.91 ERA.

While in Pittsburgh, Watson never had an ERA over 4.00 during his six seasons with the Pirates.

As The Athletic’s Stephen Nesbitt points out, The 36-year-old is the MLB career leader in holds with 246.

At the 2017 trade deadline, the Pirates traded Watson to the Dodgers for Angel German and Oneil Cruz.

Cruz is now one of the Pirates top prospects.

Also playing for the Giants, Phillies and Angles, over 11 seasons, Watson has a lifetime 2.90 ERA, going 47-29 and made 689 appearances.